Harrison Ford, famous for playing such roles as Han Solo, and Indiana Jones, has a FUN new hobby of landing airplanes in comedic places.

He's recently landed a series of small planes, ones that were built by the Wright Brothers personally, onto such things as:

- A local highway

- A Wedding Ceremony

- Burt Ward

- A surgical theatre at a local hospital

- A group of Rabbis celebrating Purim

- The Apple Store in Union Square NYC

- Bobby's Chicken Shack

- A KISS concert

- Another airplane

- Rex Tillerson & Mike Pence's Secret Love Dungeon

- The Cast of Frazier

- The Roof Of The Muppet-Toe Laboratory That Created Stephen Miller

- and Coney Island's famous Cyclone Rollercoaster in mid-ride.

Now, many fans of the septuagenarian thespian are collectively asking Mr. Ford to please land a plane on Donald Trump and Mike Pence, in order to "save us all".

Survival of the human race and other carbon based life forms has been of great interest to all living things since November.

Many who oppose Trump have asked him why he wants to kill us all, to which Mr. Trump responded:

"You'll love being dead. You'll be so tired of living you'll wanna be dead. Being dead is great, really terrific, Just the best thing, not being alive. It's just the best. Bigly double-good pure-thought."

He went on to say:

"How do you know you don't LIKE being dead, if you've never TRIED it? Being alive is very overrated. Sad"

Mike Pence, at another press conference at his home, once again refused to answer any of the reporters' questions about why he was covered in blood and why there were sounds of panicked yelling emanating from his basement.

This has lead most life forms that enjoy survival, to fear Trump and Pence.

Says a local life form:

"If only Harrison Ford would just land one of his prototype-from-the-invention-of-flight-aircrafts, onto Trump and Pence, it would alleviate a LOT of stress and terror in our lives. We'd go see all his movies again. EVEN the really, really uncomfortable romantic comedies he did. Just tell us what you WANT Mr. Ford. Please. We really do need you to step up and save all our lives."

Mr. Ford was unavailable to comment as he was busy landing a plane powered by rubber bands onto the head of the Statue of Liberty.

Move on this high flying story as it develops, by aviation reporter,

Steven "Buzz" Rouach



c2017 SWRouach