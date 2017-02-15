Washington - Thanks to a number of meme's circulated online by conservative and right wing leaning commentators on social media, which blame the current Democratic Party for slavery, mistreatment and denial of voting rights for women and African Americans, and even the assassination of Lincoln, events that took place during the Civil War in the 19th century, historians now believe that whites in the south actually tried to stop slavery but were not permitted to do so by "liberals".

"We had believed previously that whites in the southern states were almost strictly Democrats in 1860", explained Emeritus Professor of U.S. Political History Dr. Mortimer Dukeness in an interview at University of Virginia. "However, with this new irrefutable information being circulated on Facebook, we now believe that southern whites must have been mostly Republican in 1860, and therefore since we know that Lincoln and other Republicans tried to end slavery, those Republicans must have been primarily southern whites".

"Social media sites such as Facebook, and insightful commentators like Dinesh D'Souza, have been very instrumental and helpful in changing our view of historical facts", exclaimed another professor.