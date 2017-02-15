Washington - NASA has learned that 97% of all cartologists that it surveys now believe that rural and empty space areas in the United States are much larger than urban areas.

"We found that, as we had theorized and suspected for some time, less populated and unpopulated rural areas are indeed perhaps 85-90% of all areas in the United States, dwarfing the urban areas", explained cartologist Dr. Adam Schiffler at a gathering of map scientists at the Smithsonian Institute. "We learned this from data that recently became available online from some alt-right websites, actually".

As it turns out, a number of maps were circulated by various right wing blogs after the presidential election to illustrate the magnaminty of Donald Trump's victory. These were primarily in response to assertions by Democrats and others who were not so impressed by the stunning result and had pointed out that Trump failed to win the popular vote.

With Hillary Clinton having attracted urban voters and Trump dominating the rural electorate, the maps clearly indicated that there was significantly more red (Republican) area than blue(Democratic) as indicated by the results.

"Our group and others then were able to use some scientific reasoning and logic we have been trained to perform to conclude that the maps did indeed verify our theory about the relative sizes of urban and rural counties in the United States", explained another scientist.