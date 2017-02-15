Rush Limbaugh has made a stunning and hilariously ass-backwards claim while on his own show that runs on the EIB Network (Excrement In Broadcasting): Limbaugh says Barack Obama engineered the political assassination of Micheal Flynn, President Trump's disgraced former National Security Advisor.

Yup, that must explain the shit-eating grin that was on Barrack Obama's face while he was kite boarding in the Caribbean with billionaire Richard Branson.

Limbaugh was so enraged over the media giving Obama a pass that he had to be revived from another brain aneurysm while on the air, but still the conservative ideologue squealed on.

"I can't believe the senate is not holding hearings on Barack Obama's involvement in this Russia scandal, this all happened under his watch, Obama was president! Who knows what other traps Obama has laid for President Trump, if the public could only grasp what my followers know instinctively!"

"...OK, they're telling me to slow down so I don't stroke out again, and folks this is a really important show: I have a lot to tell you about violent liberal Black Panther abortion provider attacks on Trump supporters--you will only hear the story on the Rush Limbaugh Show."

Chabot Sanders, famous lawyer and friend of the vacationing Barack Obama, laughed off Limbaugh's claims that the former president was involved in Flynn's downfall.

"You know the entire time my friend [Barrack Obama] was in office, Limbaugh told the story of how incompetent and ineffective he was, but now all of the sudden when President Trump is floundering, Barack Obama has somehow ingeniously designed all these traps to ensnare Donald Trump once in office."