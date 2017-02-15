Mr. Trump has tweeted General Flynn's resignation was due to his speaking too kindly to Russia.

Plus Mr. Pence was upset about it.

Mr. Trump added his position toward dialogue with Russia does not indicate "softness" toward Russia.

That was Mr. Obama's shortcoming.

Mr. Trump further tweeted he has now come round to what UN Envoy Haley meant with her tough talk on Russia.

As with other matters, this is not the two step forward followed by the three step backwards.

Indeed, Russia should give Crimea back to Ukraine.

If the Crimean people won't vote to return, they will simply need to get with the wisdom of world leaders like Mr. Trump himself.

All this new thinking on Russia, unfortunately, means a candle-light dinner with wine and waiters and Mr. Putin to talk policy may be on hold.

However, presidential aides who prefer to remain unnamed indicate more Saturday Night Specials are in the planning stages, to be televised nation-wide.

The President's meeting with Mr. Abe last weekend, crisis mode conferencing along with dinner guests in a candle-lit atmosphere with soft music, will set the pattern.

Formerly, it was thought Mr. Trump and Vlad might swim together, surrounded by Playboy Bunnies, while considering a developing crisis somewhere, with expert commentary and ratings on the situation's seriousness in sidebars.

Meanwhile, foreign policy is the equivalent of standing at the White House fence and slashing an iron bar across it, back and forth, while shouting "You're gonna pay for this, I'm telling you! You're gonna pay!"

Mr. Spicer has indicated the following:

Iran, North Korea, Russia (yes, again, regrettably Vladimir, I'm sorry), China, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, you'd better start paying attention.

Now, you Houthis in Yemen believe me, we're just getting started, and ISIS, you are fried, do you hear me?

All of you should be on notice direct from Mr. Trump's foreign policy pronouncement at this time, as announced today:

I shake, rattle, and roll, and then deal. Be ready for the deal. Did you get it yet? Be ready for the deal.

Meanwhile Goldman Sachs is opening an office within The White House itself, with the possibility of an extension to the building of some five thousand square feet.

The country itself is moving toward a new slogan, in hatred we trust, and divisions are rippling and quivering in the body politic.

Tugboat America appears adrift in a large rapid current toward (abbreviated at NF) with the Captain down below having a cheeseburger. Where is Mark Twain when we need him?

Mr. Spicer has added: