Tragedy struck Washington D.C. today as journalists witnessed General Michael Flynn get thrown under the bus by Sean Spicer. No one was able to stop it.

Flynn was new to his position as National Security Advisor, having served only 24 days. Spicer declared at the scene President Trump had been carefully considering this circumstance for weeks & that it was does on a matter of trust. Recent news stories have reportedly turned the weeks of consideration into quick decision by the Trump administration.

Spicer then declared that all policies are going in the right direction including the dismantling of Dodd-Frank & the handling of the compromised dam in California. Spicer left the scene soon after taking questions about throwing Flynn under the bus.

Flynn is being evacuated to political oblivion to nurse the critically deep wounds to his pride. Experts fear he may never politically recover.