The recent spotlight on popular singer Joy Villa, who wore a Trump themed dress to the Grammy Awards, is a reminder that a number of top recording artists, actors and other entertainers have exposed their skyrocketing careers to huge risk by getting involved in politics.

Villa is of course well known for her recent "I Make the Static" album, the chart-topping follow up to the equally successful "Get Your Freedom". It features #1 hits "Vagabond" and "Empty". In an interview at one of the many Grammy after-parties she was invited to, she was reported to be somewhat concerned that the fashion critics who closely follow her career might not be as enamored, as her millions of longtime fans were, with the political message "Make America Great Again" and "Trump" which were discreetly hidden in the folds of the gown.

Actor Scott Baio is another example of the pitfalls of political activism. The former child star, who appeared in many important Oscar awarded and nominated films in the decades since launching his career in "Happy Days", has unfortunately not been involved in any important film projects since appearing at the GOP Convention, and on Fox News, in support of Donald Trump. The "Skatetown USA" actor has bravely continued his activism, however, telling his legions of female admirers to "grow up ladies" in response to their nervousness about Trump's crotch grabbing boast.

This week, in a well covered press conference, he told his millions of fans, well known to retailers for their upscale buying habits and loyalty to the actor, to boycott Nordstrom Department Stores in response to their decision to drop the Ivanka Trump clothing line.

Other entertainers whose burgeoning careers were negatively affected by their involvement in political issues include Green Party President Candidate Jill Stein, whose unsuccessful run in November cut short the widely anticipated reunion tour of the band Somebody's Sister, and comedian Dennis Miller, who inked a number of multi-million dollar movie deals after leaving Saturday Night Live, including the classic "Bordello of Blood", but saw many of those vanish after his sudden 2001 conversion to mostly right wing commentary on social media.