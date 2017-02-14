Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

image for Feds Round Up Melania After Immigration Raid
Melania reportedly asked if Donald put her on "the list"

New York, NY - Melania Trump was rounded up and taken in for questioning after a recent immigration raid initiated by the Trump administration. The raid was at a "high end" illegals party. Mrs. Trump was immediately deported despite insisting to officers that she was Melania Trump.

Noted one ICE officer, "I couldn't care less if she was the Queen of England, an illegal is an illegal."

Mrs. Trump was automatically on "the list" due to the expansion of the definition of a "criminal", which now includes lying on a website about whether you have a college degree. Mrs Trump has also been questioned for possibly entering the U.S. and "overstaying her welcome" before marrying Donald Trump.

Without due due process, Mrs. Trump was stripped of her rights and immediately deported to Slovenia, without her credit cards and separated from her son Barron. She is allowed to come back to the United States, but only legally.

When President Trump was asked about the situation at a hastily called press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, he denied knowing anything about the raid and deportation and blamed the media for alternate facts, stating, "Melania is at home at Trump Tower with Barron, isn't she?"

President Trump then ran out of the room to "go make a phone call," screaming "Melania!" He was later overheard on the phone while drinking at a Trump resort wedding next door to the press conference stating, "But Melania, they never told me that's what the executive order meant by the word 'criminal'"

Although Air Force One is reportedly on its way to retrieve Mrs. Trump, one friend tweeted, "She should just stay here where the government knows what it is doing."

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 3?

3 16 6 10
75 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more