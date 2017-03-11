Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Saturday, 11 March 2017

image for DNC Sells Trump Piñatas for Birthday Parties

Cathedral City, CA - Spiderman, Batman and Superman need to step aside. Forget Sponge Bob too. Trump Piñatas are all the rage. So much so that the Democratic National Committee now sells Trump Piñatas for birthday parties.

"You can order the Trump Piñatas on our website for $49.95," stated former Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. The piñata can ship in two days and be completely bashed within minutes.

Once bashed and hit, the Trump Piñata will drop tips on how to find jobs and get health insurance. One lucky piñata owner will find President Trump's tax returns stuffed in it.

Grand prize? A membership coupon to Mar-a-Lago and instant access to the President every weekend.

One birthday boy noted, "It was so cool. I smashed the head in with a stick and all these unused pieces of Trump's stupid wall came flying out. I am so popular now."

For more information contact Mike_Peril@aol.com.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

