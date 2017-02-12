Written by Newsbreaker
Sunday, 12 February 2017

image for Man listening to Santana deported
Blazkiczek was held in this vehicle before deportation

Stephen Blazkiczek of Manhattan was deported today, when he was mistaken as an illegal immigrant as he played Santana on his car stereo while driving through Texas for a road trip.

The immigration official heard Blazkiczek's car playing Santana's "Oye Como Va" while driving through the desert and pulled him over.

After speaking with Blazkiczek, the officer confused the traveler's New York accent for an "illegal immigrant accent."

Blazkiczek, a United States citizen, was then detained & deported to Mexico. Blazkiczek's family is working on bringing him back to New York & is looking into legal action against any parties involved in his deportation & seizure of his property.

Immigration officials have offered no comment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

