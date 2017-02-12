New York, NY - Press Secretary Sean Spicer has agreed to join the cast of Saturday Night Live. After meeting with President Trump, Melissa McCarthy has agreed to replace Spicer and become the next Press Secretary.

Spicer was asked by President Trump to resign after facing weeks of ridicule by the press and general public. However, Spicer lost all credibility in Trump's eyes after he was played by McCarthy, a female comedian, on Saturday Night Live.

Trump remarked that Spicer was an "embarrasing disaster who should have never been hired" and thought that some of McCarthy's tactics, such as props in boxes, a leaf blower, and a desk on wheels would have been more effective.

Spicer tweeted, "Can't wait to make fun of Melissa on the show. Payback a bitch." He later tweeted " *Payback's LOL"

McCarthy stated that she looks forward to her new role for the President, which she plans to perform in drag, looking like Spicer. Members of the press are concerned that they will be confused as to who is the real Sean Spicer and who is Melissa McCarthy, but McCarthy wants to "keep them guessing." Trump agreed that McCarthy in drag would be appropriately entertaining.

