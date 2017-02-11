Washington, DC Ever since Trump tweeted negative feelings about Nordstrom dropping his daughter Ivanka's fashion line, there has been a lot of media blow back.

Presidential shill Kellyanne Conway breaking a federal law on speaking out about how much she liked Ivanka products on a news show opened up a Pandora's Box. Today, Trump stopped his press conference to highlight Ivanka's fashion line.

Trump had each of his approved Cabinet members and other hangers-on come out, including Scott Baio, Rudy Guilliano, VP Pence, Sean Spicer, Robert Bannon, and Chris Christie, all wearing fashions designed by Ivanka.

Chris Christie was given the biggest hand with his Capri Pants/Pedal Pusher combination.