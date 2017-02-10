Today distant descendants of the Lenape Indian tribe gathered in Bowling Green to pay respects to their ancestors from 1643. Also attending were some distant Dutch descendants whose great, great, great, great cousins and grandparents might have helped massacre the Lenape Indians.

"On this day 370 years ago a disaster occurred here in Bowling Green due to out of control Dutch immigrants!" said Robert Johnson a man claiming to be part Lenape indian tribe, "But over the centuries we have found it in our hearts to forgive the Dutch terrorists who so ruthlessly destroyed our village whilst our children played the first American football game."

Vice President Mike Pence was invited to Kentucky to speak at the event, but sent Kellyanne Conway in his place. "I am delighted to be here in Tennessee….er…I certainly want to apologize on behalf of the press for not covering your little incident better all those years ago.

It is a travesty that CNN and MSNBC were not here to cover the plight of the Laynappy Indians…" a titter of laughter is heard from the small crowd that has gathered on the Bowling Green Football field.. "I do hope that the football team is as good this year as it was back then." More laughter.