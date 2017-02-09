New York, NY - Melania Trump now agrees with the the media. President Donald J. Trump is not fit to be President.

"Donald is unfit, simply unfit," Melania allegedly told her security detail. Melania, who still lives in New York, is Donald Trump's "so called" wife.

Melania allegedly pointed to his weight, his sleepless nights tweeting "really stupid stuff", and use of Propecia as evidence that her Donald is not physically fit to take on the presidency for a full term.

Melania speculated that Trump may "go gray" if he lasts eight years in office.

When asked if Trump dyes his hair to look younger and to appear more fit, Melania reportedly said, "Donald has been using Sun-In Lemon Fresh Hair Lightener since the seventies!"

Trump's "so called" doctor also expressed concerns, tweeting, "As President he doesn't look so good. Not sure he is entirely with it, particularly at night when he tweets, and during the day when he says all those strange things."

Trump's "so called" Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and his "so called" communication specialist Kellyanne Conway, were trying to come up with some "alternative facts" to dispute Melania's statements.

Nonetheless, the "so called" Congressional leadership remains supportive, at least publicly. They are members of the "so called" Republican Party, which used to have some dignity before Trump became President.

But a "so called" nation remains gravely concerned.

