Friday, 10 February 2017

image for Trump Reports 50% Drop in Murder Rate Since Taking Office
Trump Explaining Huge Drop in Murder Rate

Washington D.C., June 25, 2017- Since taking office in January, the Trump Administration has succeeded in reducing the murder rate by half.

The murder rate, as reported by Trump himself in a meeting with Sheriffs from across the U.S. back in February, stood at an historical high of 10.2 per 100,000 citizens.

As Trump announced yesterday in a tweeted report echoed by Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway, the murder rate "for which we have the latest figures" is now 5.1 per 100,000 citizens.

"This is a drop of almost 50% since the last time we looked at the figures", Trump tweeted. "It looks like some bad hombres out there have decided to toe the line or face the consequences".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

