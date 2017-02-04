Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 4 February 2017

Washington, DC - Over the past few nights President Donald Trump has been waking up frustrated by all the leaks in the White House. Sources close to Trump report that Trump himself has called in the plumber to fix the leaks but he believes the plumber is purposely causing more leaks.

Trump called in a replacement plumber who also seemed to cause more leaks.

Finally, alone, without Melania Trump at his new home, Trump was spotted by secret service trying to repair his own leaks.

At one point Trump reportedly grew more frustrated, threw a wrench across the Lincoln bedroom, and found his head in a toilet. He said he was searching for three lost Propecia pills which, Trump reported, also helps with his "E.D."

Sources close to the White House and who know the inner workings of the building all deny that there are any leaks. They state that Trump may be making it all up.

Nonetheless Trump tweeted, "I will fire the first person I spot who is responsible for a leak at the White House. I don't care if you are the 'so called' President. You will be fired."

Despite the threat, the leaks are expected to continue. "It's an old house but it understands good karma and bad karma. Leaks are only natural in times of bad karma."

To report a leak, contact mike_peril@aol.com.

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 2?

8 6 21 4
73 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more