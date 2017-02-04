Written by Matt Birkenhauer
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 4 February 2017

image for Bowling Green Suicide Sinkhole Apprehended After Its Latest Massacre

Bowling Green, KY-Yelling "Allahu Akbar!" the suicide sinkhole that attacked eight Corvettes in the Corvette Museum in February of 2012 reappeared today, in Kellyanne Conway's imagination, to unleash on the midsize town of 63,000 souls a horrendous massacre of alternative proportions. Conway, when asked about specifics, couldn't recall exactly how many died or were injured by the suicide sinkhole, which, at any rate, was just a distraction, she went on to explain, from President Trump's attempt to Make America Great Again.

The suicide sinkhole, yelling incoherently about Allah and beautiful virgins promised to it in the hereafter by someone or something, was reportedly taken away by Secret Service agents to be water boarded until it spat back up the three Corvettes still missing from the first massacre that occurred in 2012. Donald Trump, tweeting away as usual with his little tool, exuded, "Great work, Kellyanne! We have 'em on the run now, girl! By the way, where are my Corvettes?!!"

Elsewhere, reporters from a number of media venues, frustrated that they had not heard a single, verifiable fact from Conway in 2017, were (some say, alternatively) considering enhanced interrogation techniques they might use on Conway herself, to see if these techniques could, in fact, get her to tell the truth once, just once, to the American people.

Make Matt Birkenhauer's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 3?

8 17 2 3
66 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more