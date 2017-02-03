Come back, come back, wherever you are. The feeling of abandonment has set in with the citizens of the United States. That is, the practical wise thinking citizens who wish to get along with people. They don't want an Emmy or an Oscar, they just want to pay their taxes and live their lives. They believe in respect for one another's space and not dictate or threaten others.

Simple and not complex.

These people are tax payers who want to Make America Safe Again. Imagine!

Real Americans don't care if a person is a Muslim, Christian, Atheist, Protestant, Jew, Druid, Buddhist, vegetarian, carnivore, vegan, gay, lesbian, trans-gender, gender-trans, pro-choice, pro-life, public schools, private schools, charter schools, red, white, blue, black, rainbow, but real Americans have had enough of The Orange.

The Orange has issues. A very polite way to say, "The Orange is angry."

Obama, you left the United States with a bad babysitter. He wasn't the babysitter Americans voted for in the election.

The election was skewed by the Russians.

Russians spread misinformation about Hillary Clinton, hacked into the Democratic voting records, jimmied the voting machines, elected The Orange as president, and don't forget the head of the Russian CIA, Sergei Mikhailor, who was dragged out of a security meeting with a bag over his head, (presumably kicking and screaming) and never heard or seen again.

It is suspected that Sergei Mikhailor gave Christopher Steele, (British MI6 agent with dossier) information about a blackmail video Putin has of The Orange with Russian prostitutes pissing on a bed in the Moscow Ritz Carlton once used by…well, you and Mrs. Obama.

In just ten days The Orange threatened to invade Mexico, insulted the Australian Prime Minister, placed a ban on Muslims, put Iran "on notice" for testing a missile, and is planning to lift sanctions you placed on the Russians for hacking into the election. Remember Putin's blackmail video?

Obama: The US needs the voice of a grown up.

