Thursday, 2 February 2017

image for Trump agrees soon-to-be-defunct national parks to be sold
Scene at National Parks across the United States

In 2014, Ranchers in Oregon protested the federal government's right to own protected lands. They contended that land cannot be owned on behalf of the public by government entities. The ranchers armed themselves & occupied Malheur National Wildlife Refuge some clashing with authorities. With these protesters, Trump has signaled he agrees.

Trump today signed an executive order that abolishes protection of government owned lands including national parks. All protected lands and national parks are to be appraised & sold to private entities. He also commuted the sentences of the over two dozen protesters arrested & said he plans to in fact award the protesters with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

An auction website "nationalparksevicecentennialcelebrationauction.gov" has opened to auction off lands once protected as national parks. As of this writing, the Trump Organization currently has the winning bids on all newly opened real estate.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

