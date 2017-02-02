Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Topics: Plumbers, fees, Handyman

Thursday, 2 February 2017

image for Plumber Charges Extra if You Say "While you are at it"
One customer asked for a large floor to be cleaned as an extra free service

Allentown, Pa - A local plumber has decided to charge an extra fee if his customer utters the words "while you are it."

"I'm tired of 'while you are at it.' It usually means the customer wants a favor for free, and I don't do free," noted the plumber who asked not to be named.

The plumber noted that customers have a number of phrases that ask for a freebie, including, "Can you also throw in?", "Would you mind taking a look at?", "This won't cost me extra, will it?", and "I don't have much budgeted but could you also?" The plumber reports that the requests come mostly from lonely wives, but also from some men too.

The plumber noted that his other contractor friends, from electricians to carpenters to general contractors, all have the same issue.

"Now any time any of these phrases are used, I say, 'Sorry, but that'll cost you at least $50.' We need to be able to pay the bills too."

For questions contact mike_peril@aol.com

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

