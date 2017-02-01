Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump picked Judge Neil Gorsuch to be his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Sources close to Trump state that it was actually Gorsuch's last name which sealed Trump's decision rather than his distinguished resume and career, or his views on constitutional interpretation or abortion. Trump reportedly pronounces the name Gorsuch as "Goresucks".

Each time Trump states Judge Gorsuch's name, he seems to be ridiculing former Democratic Presidential nominee Al Gore, now a key spokesperson for the dangers of global warming, a scientific fact which Trump refuses to acknowledge.

In a late night rant, Trump tweeted: "Just had to pick Goresucks to get back at the Democrats for calling my total refugee ban a Muslim ban. It was not a Muslim ban. I love Muslims when they are in their own country."

Trump later tweeted, "Goresucks forever! If there is global warming blame the Muslims, not Americans."

The tweets were later deleted. Trump blamed the autocorrect feature for misspelling Gorsuch's name.

With opportunities for additional nominations likely, Judge Clintonsuch of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and Judge Obamasuch from the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Puerto Rico are both ecstatic with Trump's method for selection.

For more information contact mike_peril@aol.com.

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 4?

6 15 25 12
118 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more