Written by Amy McGuire
Tuesday, 31 January 2017

image for "You're breaking my balls, man!" - California resident cuts off his testes in protest of Trump's wall
Cox's cojones now reside in this jar in the California County Sherrif's office

Blake Blu Cox III, 24, says he was forced to castrate himself after Trump's executive order on border patrol was signed into action, in which a wall separating Texas and Mexico a became reality.

Cox, who is now suing the state of Cali and the Trump administration, claims he had to lop off his "cojones" after his repeated threats of castration failed to get his demands met.

Cox says he warned anyone with ears including government officials, his parents, and his peers as well as making several Facebook posts detailing his plan to cut off his "love-eggs".

Cox says he followed thru with act only because no one tried to stop him, which he claims is gross negligence .

He hopes to win, citing an unreasonable burden was placed on him to prove that he wasn't exaggerating with his threats.

He blames society for its preoccupation with truth for this tragic event.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

