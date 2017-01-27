Washington D.C. - Donald Trump, during his first week in office, fulfilled a campaign promise on Tuesday by signing a bill into law outlawing the spread of annoying videos featuring two-part, wedding consultant designed father-daughter dances, filmed at private wedding ceremonies, on social media such as Facebook and Twitter.

In the videos, the bride and her typically staid father begin a very formal slow dance, but after a few seconds break into a professionally choreographed but often poorly executed up-tempo routine often described as "amazing" by those posting the videos, and dreaded by just about everyone else.

The bill was suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with Trump campaign members some months ago, according to sources. Putin indicated that any improvement in U.S./Russian relations depended upon the coordinated combined effort by both countries to stop the recorded footage from spreading online, which he likened to "scratching of fingernails on chalk board".

"These videos are ridiculous and predictable, and putting them online for everyone to see stops right here, and it stops right now" explained Trump. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, present at the bill signing, agreed, "the public can no longer stand to be exposed to these banal and self-indulgent videos while minding their own business on Facebook".