Friday, 27 January 2017

image for Statue of Liberty to Huddled Masses: F___ Off
Sick of Huddled Masses

Thanks to new president Donald Trump, the Statue of Liberty will bear a new inscription. The statue, which was gifted to the US from France to celebrate American independence, has long been inscripted with a poem by Emma Lazarus, "The New Colossus." The poem concludes with these famous words:

Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

The poem is "out of date," according to Trump press secretary Sean Spicer. The new poem reads thus:

Don't give us your tired, your po,
Unless they happen to be non-Muslim and white.
We don't want anybody from Mexico.
Keep them out of our sight.
Fuck off, foreigners, we don't want you no mo!

The poem's author is unknown, but it seems to have been copied from a popular "alt-right" website. Trump unveiled the new poem today, saying "It's really beautiful. Really it is. And we're gonna make Mexico pay for it."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

