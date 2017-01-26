Written by SpyDude
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 26 January 2017

image for Trump's Face To Be On Mt Rushmore
Mount Rushmore, South Dakota, USA

Donald Trump has announced that his next plan is to have his visage sculpted onto Mt. Rushmore.

A 60-foot-tall replica of Trump's face will join George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, making his the fifth sculpture on the South Dakota national monument.

"I deserve to be up there," The Don declared. "It will be me that will make America great again, and I am way smarter than those four.

"We need to have leaders here, NOW, not a bunch of old dead guys. When the people of America look up there from now on, they will see me, the greatest leader ever. I'm going to make America great again!"

Make SpyDude's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 1?

3 20 2 17
109 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more