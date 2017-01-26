Donald Trump has announced that his next plan is to have his visage sculpted onto Mt. Rushmore.

A 60-foot-tall replica of Trump's face will join George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, making his the fifth sculpture on the South Dakota national monument.

"I deserve to be up there," The Don declared. "It will be me that will make America great again, and I am way smarter than those four.

"We need to have leaders here, NOW, not a bunch of old dead guys. When the people of America look up there from now on, they will see me, the greatest leader ever. I'm going to make America great again!"