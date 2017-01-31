Written by XRhonda Speaks
Tuesday, 31 January 2017

image for Comedy Writers Plan Their Own March On Washington
Comedians are dead serious about protesting against Donald Trump.

After millions of people staged weeks of protests against President Trump, comedians decided to organize their own march on Washington.

President Trump has been God's gift to comedy since he first announced his candidacy, but things haven't been so good for comedy writers.

Meet Cody Gilmer, a stand-up comedian at the Comedy Commune in Boulder, Colorado. Gilmer used to write material for other comics as well as several TV shows. Since that work has dried up, Gilmer mostly makes a living driving for Greyhound and tries out his comedy material on his passengers for tips.

Gilmer detailed to this reporter the problems comedy writers have been having since Donald Trump first announced he would seek the presidency.

"At first it was great because Trump is so crazy the jokes just wrote themselves. Writers, including me, were experiencing an orgy of comedy writing. But because the Trump jokes were so easy to make up, we started getting less and less work as comedians and TV shows were writing more material themselves--if only Hillary had won the election, we'd be working a lot harder to make things funny."

As to when the Comedic March On Washington will happen, Gilmer was unsure.

"With so many other anti-Trump protests going on, organizers are trying to decide if we should join the other groups or keep our cause separate, though they're not really separate issues from ours: human rights, the rights of workers and writers to be treated fairly."

Spoof writers also plan on joining the first CMAW event, as many satirists have been out of work since the rise of Trump. As an unemployed colleague recently put it, "How do you satirize something that's already a satire?"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

