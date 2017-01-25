Written by Newsbreaker
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

image for Donald Trump breaks ground on building giant Wahl on US-Mexican border
Concept Design of Border Wahl

U.S. - Mexican Border "A momentous occasion for American democracy" as described by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer happened today in the desert of the American Southwest.

There we saw the laying of the foundation of the border Wahl that Donald J. Trump has advocated since the beginning of his campaign.

The Wahl, designed to end every form of illegal border crossing, is expected to be paid (or reimbursed to American taxpayers) in full by the Mexican government to keep out that country's rapists, murderers, and some, who are assumed, perfectly good people.

Trump will stage a string of victory rallies along the border to promote his Wahl & promote the sale of collectible functioning scale model giant border Wahls with his legally trademarked name & the phrase "Make America Great Again" engraved upon them.

Make Newsbreaker's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 3?

6 12 19 16
109 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more