U.S. - Mexican Border "A momentous occasion for American democracy" as described by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer happened today in the desert of the American Southwest.

There we saw the laying of the foundation of the border Wahl that Donald J. Trump has advocated since the beginning of his campaign.

The Wahl, designed to end every form of illegal border crossing, is expected to be paid (or reimbursed to American taxpayers) in full by the Mexican government to keep out that country's rapists, murderers, and some, who are assumed, perfectly good people.

Trump will stage a string of victory rallies along the border to promote his Wahl & promote the sale of collectible functioning scale model giant border Wahls with his legally trademarked name & the phrase "Make America Great Again" engraved upon them.