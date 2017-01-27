Written by Jaki Treehorn
Rating:
Topics: Catholic, Facts

Friday, 27 January 2017

The Vatican - The spread of the "Alternative Factology" doctrine in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Australia and other heretofore "advanced" countries has forced fact checking websites like Snopes, Truth or Fiction and Politifact to close their operations and shut down their websites, due to lack of interest from the public and a resulting collapse of advertising revenue.

Spokesmen for the various sites could not be reached for comment.

In another development, the Catholic Church will cease operations in several countries in the developed world next month after a collapse in participation among members in taking part in the ritual of confession and forgiveness.

According to Pope Francis, speaking in his daily sermon in the Vatican, many Catholics from these countries now have changed their response in the confessional to "Father, you don't need to forgive me, it never happened", or some variation. "If it didn't happen, then their are no sins, so the need for Church activities in many countries has slowed to a trickle".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

