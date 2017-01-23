The Associated Press is reporting this morning that a new organization calling itself, The Piece Corps, has blossomed in a matter of days to hundreds of cities across the US and has chapters in Europe, China, Mexico and the Middle East.

The report states that the idea was started by an elderly spoof writer in North Carolina after hearing an interview with the activist Michael Moore last week. In it, Moore stated that the best way to defeat President Donald Trump is to laugh at him. "The man is so thin skinned," stated Moore, "that hearing of the slightest slur will send him off in to a tirade of tweets." The elderly man upon hearing the interview told a reporter, "I knew I had to do something, maybe in the form of a spoof to start a movement. I remembered my Jewish mother telling me an old Jewish proverb: There is more than one way to kill a man, and then I thought of: Little drops of water, Little grains of sand, Make the mighty ocean And the pleasant land. BINGO, I thought....Make America Laugh Again, was born!"

In a matter of days, states the AP dispatch, dozens of cities with Stand Up comedy clubs have established "Trump Nites" and hundreds of blogs have appeared on the internet. A Piece Corps Store is offering T-shirts, coffee mugs, banners and printed toilet paper. All have printed slogans such as: Make America Laugh Again, Trump Tower of Babble, Don't blame me...I voted! and Love me,love my pussy. According to founder T. J. McCorkle, "We can't keep up with the orders! My father use to say...If you don't laugh, you don't live. As of now, it is our only hope....one laugh at a time!"

In related news, a descendent of Sargent Shriver, the founder of the Peace Corps tweeted: "Sarge would be proud. He and JFK are, no doubt, breathing a sigh of relief and having a good laugh!"