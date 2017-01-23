Written by b kenneth mcgee
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Comedy

Monday, 23 January 2017

The  Associated Press is reporting this morning that a new organization calling itself, The Piece Corps, has blossomed in a matter of days to hundreds of cities across the US and has chapters in Europe, China, Mexico and the Middle East.

The report states that the idea was started by an elderly spoof writer in North Carolina after hearing an interview with the activist Michael Moore last week. In it, Moore stated that the best way to defeat President Donald Trump is to laugh at him. "The man is so thin skinned," stated Moore, "that hearing of the slightest slur will send him off in to a tirade of tweets."  The elderly man upon hearing the interview told a reporter, "I knew I had to do something, maybe in the form of a spoof to start a movement. I remembered my Jewish mother telling me an old Jewish proverb:  There is more than one way to kill a man, and then I thought of:  Little drops of water, Little grains of sand, Make the mighty ocean And the pleasant land.  BINGO, I thought....Make America Laugh Again, was born!"

In a matter of days, states the AP dispatch, dozens of cities with  Stand Up comedy clubs have established "Trump Nites" and hundreds of blogs have appeared on the internet. A Piece Corps Store is offering T-shirts, coffee mugs, banners and printed toilet paper. All have printed slogans such as: Make America Laugh Again, Trump Tower of Babble, Don't blame me...I voted! and Love me,love my pussy. According to founder T. J. McCorkle, "We can't keep up with the orders!  My father use to say...If you don't laugh, you don't live. As of now, it is our only hope....one laugh at a time!" 

In related news, a descendent of Sargent Shriver, the founder of the Peace Corps tweeted:  "Sarge would be proud. He and JFK are, no doubt, breathing a sigh of relief and having a good laugh!"

Make b kenneth mcgee's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 4?

9 19 8 21
79 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more