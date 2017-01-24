Foxborough, MA - Tom Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots, complained today that some players on the Atlanta Falcons team have been trying to deflate his balls. The Falcons face the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Brady is concerned that he will be implicated again for deflated balls.

When asked how the Falcons plan to get anywhere near his balls, Brady had no answer, noting only, "There are no texts on my cell phone anywhere to indicate that I wanted my balls touched. I made sure of that this time."

Members of the Atlanta Falcons denied participation. "Brady is all excuses. We have nothing to do with his balls. We have no interest in ever touching his balls."

Noted one Patriots fan, "Leave Tom Brady alone. He looks up to President Trump, and everyone knows that Trump has thin skin and deflated balls too."