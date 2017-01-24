Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

image for Falcons Try to Deflate Tom Brady's Balls
Tom Brady Denies Participation

Foxborough, MA - Tom Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots, complained today that some players on the Atlanta Falcons team have been trying to deflate his balls. The Falcons face the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Brady is concerned that he will be implicated again for deflated balls.

When asked how the Falcons plan to get anywhere near his balls, Brady had no answer, noting only, "There are no texts on my cell phone anywhere to indicate that I wanted my balls touched. I made sure of that this time."

Members of the Atlanta Falcons denied participation. "Brady is all excuses. We have nothing to do with his balls. We have no interest in ever touching his balls."

Noted one Patriots fan, "Leave Tom Brady alone. He looks up to President Trump, and everyone knows that Trump has thin skin and deflated balls too."

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 3?

2 14 7 6
79 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more