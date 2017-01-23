Written by James Cavahl
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Shopping

Monday, 23 January 2017

image for Woman loses job in high-end retail store for not being a big enough bitch

Beverly Hills - 23-year-old Amanda Carlisle has lost her job in a luxury lingerie store for failing to be bitchy enough to the customers.

"Amanda did great in the interview," said supervisor Claire Marshall, "but once she hit the floor it became clear that she wasn't the bitch we thought she was."

Apparently the Southern transplant was good at smiling coldly and implying that women were too fat for items they were interested in, but hadn't mastered the art of snorting delicately in contempt and dismissing them with a withering glance when they asked for assistance.

"Just because you're the biggest bitch in Oklahoma City doesn't mean you can cut it out here in L.A. among the mega-bitches," said former co-worker Penny Green.

Store owner Rachel Prestons explained her business model.

"I used my father's money to open this store three years ago with the express purpose of turning away as many women as possible. We've worked hard to create an atmosphere of exclusive hostility where everything about us screams 'go away, you're not good enough,' and unfortunately Amanda was undermining that."

When asked about unwanted customers who can't take a hint, Prestons said staff simply disappear into the backroom and watch them on the security monitors until they give up and leave.

Make James Cavahl's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 2?

3 21 14 8
76 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more