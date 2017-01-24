Besides eliminating the new all gender bathrooms in the White House, Steve Bannon's decorator is having the old Whites Only and Colored designations painted on the bathroom doors.

Because the redecorating was announced during Black History Month, civil rights groups are already calling for Bannon's firing, but it's rumored president Trump has already given Bannon a raise instead.

Staci Irma, a historical decoration specialist who's worked on other racist restorations for Bannon, talked about her new project.

"We're doing an authentic 1950s historical restoration, and we know there were bathrooms in the White House just for the black servants until the 1950s. But of course now people can use which ever bathrooms they like, it's not enforced, we never intended for this to be anything more than a history lesson."

While in DC covering President Trump's inauguration, this reporter joined the White House Press pool for a day and visited the bathrooms. It was shocking to see the degree of accuracy the colored bathrooms were regressed to: several broken down and clogged toilets sat in an open area with no stalls, the floor was dirty from leaks and overflows, the single sink had only cold water, and there was no toilet paper, soap, or towels.

Joni Welsh, a civil rights activist and organizer in Cleveland, Ohio, ridiculed the idea of any kind of true historical recreation taking place at the White House.

"Neither the decorator nor Stephen Bannon have offered any credible proof that the bathrooms were marked like that in the 1950s or that they were in such a state of deterioration. At the White House? So why single out just that aspect in the redecoration? The reason is this is just another Trump dog whistle to the racists and homophobes to keep them believing that President Trump is going to advance their agenda."

Welsh went on criticizing the new Trump administration.

"This racist recreation of Whites Only and Colored bathrooms at the White House is symbolic of the tone deafness Donald Trump has displayed to the US voters who rejected him by a large margin in the popular vote. His policies and appointees are not setting us back just decades, but they are setting America back over a half century in terms of civil rights, voter suppression, environmental protection and on and on..."

As controversy raged around the changes to the White House decor, President Trump claimed no knowledge of the events in a Tweet.

"Ivanka is sooo incredible, she might be the First Lady if she wasn't already my daughter, but she put Steve [Bannon] in charge of the redecorating, I have nothing whatsoever to do with what goes on in the White House."