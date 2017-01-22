Written by Al N.
Sunday, 22 January 2017

image for Trump Complains That Media Underestimated Size of His Inauguration Crowd
"There was a HUGE crowd at my inauguration" claimed Trump.

Washington, DC Newly-sworn in U.S. President Donald Trump spent a lot of his first full day as President complaining and tweeting that the media underestimated the size of his Inauguration crowd.

"It's because they are all jealous at the HUGE amount of people that attended my inauguration. It was absolutely overwhelming the number of people that came and flooded the streets. And it was very satisfying that everything was orderly-you could still navigate through the massive crowds if you needed to get somewhere. Not like Obama's inauguration when people were jammed in everywhere with no regard for space. My people left lots of space for those that needed it" Trump said.

"Trump did have a lot of people at his inauguration. Except that most of them were there to protest his Presidency" remarked a newsman.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

