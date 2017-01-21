The major news organizations are reporting this morning that the entire staff of the White House was observed fleeing the White house with luggage and belongings after President Trump started tweeting at 3:AM this morning. Later in the day Melania was seen, Baron by her side, running to a waiting vehicle. She appeared angry and crying.

The news was not a surprise to those up early enough to read Trump's flurry of tweets. There was speculation that Trump who claims not to drink or take drugs had fallen from what he claims to be a life of abstinence or had he finally just "lost it."

At 3:AM he started the tweets that were as follows:

Just made great poopie! Best poopie ever made since beginning of mankind!

I just let a silent but deadly one fly and then screamed...Melania! Stop it! That's disgusting! HA! HA! LOL!

I just put a big bugger under her pillow. Hope she turns her pillow over in the night. HA! HA! LOL!

Women's march on DC tomorrow! Wish I could get a handle on that one! HA! HA! LOL!

According to the Associated Press Trump is in total seclusion, the GSA has turned of all the utilities going to the White House and Chris Christie was seen entering carrying blankets and a hot water bottle. Democrat and Republican leaders are meeting together for the first time in eight years according to the report. An unidentified source who was in the meeting stated that he viewed Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell locked in a passionate embrace!

In related news, the New York Times banner headline this afternoon:

THE LONG DARK NIGHT....???? HA! HA! LOL!