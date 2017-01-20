Written by Ben Macnair
Friday, 20 January 2017

image for The Griswolds are moving into the White House
GGRRRR...There you are Tank

Fictional family, the Griswolds are set to move into the White House today. Clarke, Elaine, Rusty, Audrey, and various grand-parents are all moving into 1600.

A Christmas Tree, far too big for the house, thousands of Christmas tree lights and decorations, various keepsakes from amusement parks, and Europe were all seen in boxes as one of the most famous families in the world moved into one of the most famous addresses.

However, Rusty Griswold, the Black sheep of the family, the owner of some very right-wing views, and the owner of a rather large, and fearsome Dog came along, claiming that the house was all his.

At the same time, another famous comedy family, The Trumps were moving in as well.

Clarke was heard to say 'Can't we all just live here. The house is big enough for all of us, and it is only over Christmas. Where is Rusty? Oh, he's now either in The Big Bang Theory, or The Breakfast Club'

Randy Quaid, who plays Rusty was later abducted by Aliens.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

