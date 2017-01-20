An ebullient gaggle of Democratic Congress critters will skip to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration today to demonstrate their joy in what they describe as his heartening and unifying tweets.

When asked why they were not taking the bus, bicycling, jogging, or walking to the event, as good climate fearing citizens ought, they replied that they were so happy to have an old, white, male, rich, tweeter in the Oval Orifice that they just had to skip like grad-school kids, their hearts being so light.

Dietn Fienstench told TheSpoof.com she was so excited she kept wetting herself, even more than usual.

Obamama was setting the pace, skipping like a little girl, even doing cartwheels and handstands along the way.