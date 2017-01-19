Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 19 January 2017

image for "Nyet P and Nyet Party For Trump in Russia" Announces Putin
Pravda reports that Putin has been wearing his Trump gloves all Winter long.

Moscow, Russia Russian head Vladimir Putin, or "Putey" as Trump refers to him, took to the airwaves to announce that there wasn't any secret party where Trump hired Russian prostitutes to urinate on the bed that Obama had slept in on HIS trip to Russia.

Translated from the Russian, "Putey" said, "Of course there was no party. I personally looked at the footage and listened to the bugs. If there had been such a party I'm sure I would have been invited! I personally interrogated the ones who did it and they assure me that they didn't."

Although it appears that Putin has helped Trump out of a tight jam, further communications seem to indicate that after making the statement, Putin's private number was changed and Trump has been unable to reach him. The White House has been forced to go through the Kremlin Switchboard and leave messages.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 4?

7 22 20 6
96 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more