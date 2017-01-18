Written by b kenneth mcgee
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

The Associated Press is reporting this morning that a protest movement started on social media just a few days ago has exploded and tens of thousands of people will be chanting and demonstrating at the Trump inaugural and the Women's march on Washington, DC on January twenty-third. The chant almost brought down the presidency of Lyndon Baines Johnson and he was haunted and taunted by it to his dying day.

The movement was evidently started by an elderly man on facebok who was active in the anti-war movement of the 1960's. In two days it has spread throughout the internet and has been reported on all of the major news outlets with the exception of Fox News. Thee AP states that tens of thousands of protest signs have been ordered around the country.

Background: During the Viet Nam war and throughout the US thousands of protesters at rallies and at every LBJ appearance shouted:

"LBJ! LBJ! How many babies did you kill today!"

The legacy of President Johnson was doomed forever.

According to the AP the new rallying cry of the Trump protest movement will be:

Donald J!  Donald J!
How many pussies did you grab today!"

Evidently, Trump is furious and tweeted at 3:AM this morning:

"WRONG! VERY WRONG!  VERY  UN-AMERICAN!  AN INVASION OF MY PRIVATES!"

The AP in response to the Trump tweet concluded it's report: 
"Et tu Brute?" 

Make b kenneth mcgee's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 2?

8 16 2 21
97 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more