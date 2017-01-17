The Trump train wreck is coming January 20th. An adversary of the United States, Russia interfered with the 2016 US Presidential election by hacking into the computers of both the DNC and the RNC, releasing information on Hillary Clinton, but sparing Donald Trump.

Hacking into the election was confirmed by the CIA, NSA, DHS and the FB, but Trump doesn't agree with the findings of the security agencies. Doing so would confess he isn't the legitimate winner and called the findings of the CIA, NSA, DHS and the FBI: a witch hunt.

Some witch!

Exit polls contradicted the numbers calculated by the voting machines. No one says the voting machines were tampered with, but Princeton Professor Andrew Appel purchased a Sequoia Advantage voting machine for $82 online, (kind used in Pennsylvania, etc.,) had one of his students hack into it, remove four ROM chips and replace them with four chips that could modify the vote tally, all in seven minutes.

Do you hear that train?

If someone hacked an election in Junior High School, the Junior High School principal would halt the election, suspend the hackers, and call for a new election.

If elections were held in pre-school for super Blue Bird and children spread lies about a candidate, the pre-school teacher would call for a new election.

"Choo, choo, choo."

If Serena Williams had played Harry Potter in a tennis match, and Harry Potter won in straight sets, the match results would be questioned.

The FBI eagerly investigated Hillary's emails, then announced there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute.

Eleven days before the election they announced, "Hey, we found something."

Two days before the election, "Nothing there."

In contrast, Trump was served a Love match. Former British MI6 spy, Christopher Steele, presented a dossier with information about Trump's stormy behavior at the Moscow Ritz Carlton in 2013, that the FBI ignored, along with allegations about loans from the Russian mafia.

Isn't there a pre-school teacher, traffic cop, Judge Judy, a linesman, Tom Hanks, anyone to stop this train wreck?

Somewhere, Johnny Cash is singing, "I hear that train a comin…"