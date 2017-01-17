Betsy Roll, the medium that claims to channel historical figures, claimed today that she had channeled the famous 1920's satirist H.L. Menken. Here is what H.L. allegedly said:

"As I said in the past, quoting myself, "On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron." This has been achieved by the election of Donald J. Trump.

"Herr Trump presents an interesting case, particularly to the satirists. In the sense that he is the most ignorant man in the history of our dimwitted republic inhabited in the Oval Office by many a fool, he is a moron. But he is also a cipher and a chameleon. This empty vessel is a born parodist and ironist. He is laughing up his sleeve at both himself and the American people like P.T. Barnum.

"He takes pleasure in turning campaign promises on their heads. He says he's going to drain the swamp in Washington then appoints billionaires and people sworn to destroy the government agencies they are appointed to. He hires Goldman Sachs bankers even as he rails against economic elites. He says he is the workingman's pal and appoints a Secretary of Labor who advocates replacing workers with robots!

"He allies himself with Putin even as he proclaims that America will once again be the dominant power in the world. He substitutes crassness and vulgarity for political correctness. He has mocked trigger warnings, microaggressions, and safe spaces on college campuses yet demanded a safe space for Mike Pence when he was booed at the musical "Hamilton." When the very nature of the man is contradictory and self-undermining, it is difficult to undermine him with satire.



"He is entirely unpredictable. Much of the unpredictability comes from the fact that he lies most of the time and has no core values. How does a satirist poke fun at Trump's bromance with Putin, and his seeming allegiance to the ruthless Russian leader?

"Is there something hilarious about Trump's attack on the U.S. intelligence agency while he verbally consorts with Putin, a KGB agent? All of this is a burlesque of patriotism. Yet his followers chant USA! USA! At his rallies How do you do a burlesque of a burlesque? I'm glad I'm dead and don't have to try it."