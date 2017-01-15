Written by Jaki Treehorn
Rating:
Sunday, 15 January 2017

Telecom Companies Dramatically Improve Service and Image with Name Changes

New York - Time Warner and Comcast, once among the most disrespected companies among U.S. consumers, have succeeded in becoming among the highest rated firms in annual surveys by various business oriented publications, after shifting their brands to "newer, cooler, hipper" sounding names, according to sources at the companies.

Time Warner, now known to customers as Spectrum, and Comcast, which renamed itself Xfinity, have seen dramatic increases in customer satisfaction, reputation and reported service levels immediately following the change in branding.

Some customers of Comcast recently gathered outside its company headquarters in Philadelphia to express their appreciation of the Xfinity services. "I would gladly pay more for cable and internet for the level of service and support I'm getting from this newly minted provider", said one happy user.

Not to be outdone by its peers, Verizon purchased internet company Yahoo recently and changed it's name to Altaba. Company sources reported a double digit increase in visitors to various Yahoo websites, and large jumps in revenues and ad clicks, immediately after the switch.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

