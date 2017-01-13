An unprecedented amount of entertainers have been asked and have refused to play at Donald Trump's inauguration. The only ones who have agreed to play at the event are performers who are unable to get gigs anywhere else.

"It was either Trump's inauguration or the Moss Point, Mississippi Cracker Barrel for a gig that night" said the 3 Doors Down bass player.

"I hadn't had the phone ring for a gig for decades!" said Lee Greenwood. "I said yes before I even heard who it was! I would play for Jeffrey Dahmer if he paid me!"

Other performers will include the Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, the Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team, and negotiations are still going on for the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, but early indications are good that they will be there.