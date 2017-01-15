Written by Aspartame Boy
Sunday, 15 January 2017

image for Trump to defecate on Koran during inauguration ceremony
Practice round

Trump Tower - Our source Roger Rock, long time advisor to Trump, revealed today to reporters as he came out of the elevator at Trump Towers, that he failed to moderate Trumps Moslem policies. In fact he revealed the first act of the new POTUS will be to troll Moslems.

He told reporters:

At precisely 12:01 PM Trump, with the world watching thru a million cameras, plans to turn around, lower his pants, moon the world, place a copy of the Koran on the stage behind him, and defecate on it.

He will then refer to the Hillary bus sewage release in the streets of America. He will then give a speech about how he is tired of America being pooped on, and how he will poop on America's enemies. He plans to use strong visuals in all of his speeches henceforth. He is eating KFC baked beans prior to the event, at the suggestion of Bernie Sanders, Trumps pick for Secretary of Education. In fact, I'm not supposed to tell, but this whole thing was Bernie's idea.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

