Bitcoin is now edible and selling like hot cakes.

Bitcoin is an Internet currency sensation worth $1000 per Bitcoin. It can now be converted into little bits of gold plated chocolate coins.

"Each Bitcoin is worth ten chocolate bits, which are edible," announced Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's founder.

The gold plated chocolate bits are made with the finest Swiss chocolates, melted down and stored secretly in a private bank vault in Switzerland. The Swiss Banking Law of 1934 makes it a criminal act for a Swiss bank to reveal the name of an account holder.

Investors who have tasted Bitcoin cannot get enough of it, and the vault is at times empty. There are chains blocking customers from the bank vault, hence the coined term "blockchain technology." The Trump administration is considering suing to get more edible Bitcoin from the Swiss vault.

"For those allergic to chocolate, and for Mormons like favorite son Mitt Romney, we have white gold chocolate Bitcoin, also delicious and of great value," continued Nakamoto, an established billionaire.

Nakamoto is also known for writing all of the original Japanese lyrics for the pop song Mr. Roboto, later made famous by the popular band Styx in 1983.

