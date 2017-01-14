Written by Keith Shirey
Saturday, 14 January 2017

HE IS REALLY PISSED ABOUT DONUT BOX

An unnamed, unidentified police officer has claimed in a blog post online that his box of donuts from Krispy Kreme were graffitied when he received them with the phrase, "Black Lives Matter."

The alleged incident occurred in New Smyrna, Georgia, and the local police department says that they are looking into the issue.

Why they would be looking into such a harmless act is a mystery when it appears that no crime was committed? Captain Roland Hawkins said, "We have nothing better to do than follow up on what appears to be a hate crime against one of our peace officers."

To its credit - nor maybe to its discredit - Krispy Kreme issued a statement in response to the incident on Thursday, apologizing to the police force and promising to train its employees in "mutual respect."

It is worth noting that this alleged officer who was allegedly deprived of socially-conscious-free donuts has not come forward and identified him or herself. But the issue has gone viral on the internet. And because of public backlash against what is essentially a rumor, this company has issued an apology.

The story came from a blog called "Blue Lives Matter," a phrase often used to distract and delegitimize the meaning of the original phrase by pitting officers against black citizens.

Alicia Jones of New Smyrna Black Lives Matter says, "The fact that the police force is looking into this instance at all is a disgrace. If anything, they should confirm whether or not a member of their police force was actually involved in this incidence, by him or her another politics-free box of donuts, lecture them on the stereotypical nature of a cop buying donuts at all, and then put them and the cop in a safe space."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

