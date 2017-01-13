Written by Keith Shirey
Friday, 13 January 2017

WHY IS HE SO ORANGE?

It appears that Donald J. Trump is a human like the rest of us. But is he? His birth certificate says that he is the offspring of Harold P. And Alicia C. Trump. But is that conclusive evidence?

His hair is orange as are his hands and face. He has never been photographed naked but it is possible that all of him is orange. But some mummies unearthed from ancient Egypt are also orange. And these mummies are not buried with other Egyptians but are put into greaves with special markings that resemble space ships and flying saucers.

The mummies also have no special wrappings that are necessary for humans to be preserved. Rather, they are in a state of preservation far superior to that of the Egyptians.

The hieroglyphics are easily translated into "Orange People."

We are entitled to ask, "What was going on inside Alicia's womb?" Is Trump a Manchurian space candidate from a hostile planet who will destroy the earth?

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

