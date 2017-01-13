Donald Trump announced new plans for "The Wall" he wants to build between the US and Mexico. He's not going to build it - he's going to BUY it.

Early last year before running for the Republican Party nominee, Donald Trump visited Beijing, China, on a business trip. Sources say he was extremely impressed by the Great Wall's size and construction, and declared that if he was elected president, the US needed a wall exactly like that. So "exactly like that," it turned out, that Trump started negotiations with The Republic of China's president, Xi Jinping, to actually purchase The Wall and have it moved piece by piece to the United States. The selling price was undisclosed at the time of publication.

At a length of 13,171 miles, "Trump's Wall" will be long enough to stretch completely around the perimeter of the United States (11,279.4 miles), with the excess length being used to make it higher along the U.S.-Mexico border. "It'll be yuuuge, the most bigly thing ever, and it will definitely keep all of the illegals out of my country," 'The Don' boasted. "Believe me, we won't even need a military presence to be completely safe, because we will have my Wall."