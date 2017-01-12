Allentown, PA - Sources from TheSpoof.com, including Skoober, report that Megyn Kelly continues to nose-dive. After flailing at FOX, tanking the ratings for NBC during her brief internship there, she was recently rejected by this august journal as well.

According to Scoober, she was rejected because she is associated with fake news.

"We will never publish fake news here", Skoober told us. "People are tired of fake news. And besides, her main credentials are physical, and that just does not help her news stories on here. Our readers are looking for intellectual excellence, command of the English language, not sex."

But our interview was terminated abruptly when Skoober realized he was late for his date with Megyn. Little does she know it don't work like in the movies. It won't land her the job.