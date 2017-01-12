Trump Tower II Donald Trump announced, from his new secret hiding place which he calls Trump Tower II, that not just any crackpot could be in his government, even though that's what it appears from who he's appointed so far.

Trump has been scared that the Russians are bugging all his places and he is now hiding in an undisclosed location. But he recently tweeted that he is seriously vetting anybody who ever appeared on the Howard Stern show, Democrat or Republican.

However, to prove that he won't take just any right-wing crazy, Trump released a list of people that probably won't be in his administration. This included Flint poison water provider, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, Scamatologist Kirstie Alley, and Bill Cosby.