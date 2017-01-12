Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 12 January 2017

image for Trump Says He Won't Hire Just Any Crackpot for His Cabinet, He Will Take it On a Crackpot by Crackpot Basis
Besides Bill Cosby, Trump announced that no pets would be selected for his Administration, only humans.

Trump Tower II Donald Trump announced, from his new secret hiding place which he calls Trump Tower II, that not just any crackpot could be in his government, even though that's what it appears from who he's appointed so far.

Trump has been scared that the Russians are bugging all his places and he is now hiding in an undisclosed location. But he recently tweeted that he is seriously vetting anybody who ever appeared on the Howard Stern show, Democrat or Republican.

However, to prove that he won't take just any right-wing crazy, Trump released a list of people that probably won't be in his administration. This included Flint poison water provider, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, Scamatologist Kirstie Alley, and Bill Cosby.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 plus 4?

6 5 19 16
76 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more