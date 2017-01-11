Written by Jaki Treehorn
Rating:
Topics: Donald Trump, Russia

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

image for Trump Supporter Having "Some Potential Doubts" After Disclosure of Trump-Russia Dossier
The Kremlin

West Riverton, Georgia - The recent disclosure of a dossier detailing alleged compromising information gathered by KGB agents during a Trump hotel stay in Moscow, which was exposed by several news and political blogs, has caused a Georgia man to have "some potential doubts" about his support of the President elect.

The man was located in rural Georgia by a team of CNN reporters and researchers, after an exhaustive national search conducted over several days. He requested anonymity before the interview began.

"If the stories about Trump and the goings on at the Moscow hotel room were true, and I don't think they are, that would be a bit of a problem for me, that seems pretty weird and unnatural, I mean, as opposed to grabbing womens' privates from behind, which of course is what a lot of normal guys do. So I may need to work this thing out in my mind, not that I would have voted for Killary."

The discovery of the man was considered a major accomplishment for the news organization, which had tried similar fruitless searches following previous Trump incidents, in which he mocked an autistic man, admitted to vaginal groping, tweeted at 3 AM about locating a beauty queen sextape, and belittled Mexicans, Women, and Muslims.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

